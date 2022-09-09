Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,106 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of Accenture worth $730,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.17.

ACN opened at $287.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.56. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

