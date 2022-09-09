Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,864 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Signature Bank worth $261,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

