MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 494,696 shares.The stock last traded at $12.81 and had previously closed at $12.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

MAG Silver Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

