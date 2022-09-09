Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.99

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as low as $4.07. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 2,193 shares traded.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $812.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

