Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Shares Up 1%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.98. 46,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 125,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period.

