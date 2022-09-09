MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.41

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.29. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 69,712 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered MamaMancini’s from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.
MamaMancini’s Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $50.83 million, a PE ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.
Institutional Trading of MamaMancini’s
About MamaMancini’s
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MamaMancini’s (MMMB)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.