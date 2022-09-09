MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.41

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.29. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 69,712 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MamaMancini’s from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a market cap of $50.83 million, a PE ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MamaMancini’s by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in MamaMancini’s by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.

