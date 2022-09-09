Marc A. Crisafulli Sells 20,363 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bally’s Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE BALY traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $25.17. 327,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,177. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Standard General L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,830,000 after buying an additional 1,082,780 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 601,239 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth about $14,762,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 1,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 460,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

