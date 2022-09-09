Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.
Shares of Markforged stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.56. 1,210,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,659. The company has a market cap of $482.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Markforged has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.28.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MKFG. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
