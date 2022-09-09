Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

Markforged Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of Markforged stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.56. 1,210,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,659. The company has a market cap of $482.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Markforged has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKFG. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

About Markforged

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,230 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,582,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

