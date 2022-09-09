Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,554. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 460.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 3,745,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 498.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 1,659,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 984.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 296,096 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

