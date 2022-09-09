McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.68 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.75. 3,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

