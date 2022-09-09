McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Shares Down 2.6%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.
McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.
