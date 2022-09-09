McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 636,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.8% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

