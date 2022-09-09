McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 62,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

About iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

