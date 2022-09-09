McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,473 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Unum Group comprises approximately 1.0% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Unum Group worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Shares of UNM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,003. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.