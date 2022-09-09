McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,503 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,425,366. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,374. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

