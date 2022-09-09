Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.73. 6,727,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,038,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $133.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

