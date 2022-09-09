MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.53 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,094,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 103,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About MEI Pharma

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEIP shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More

