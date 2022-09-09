Metaverse ETP Price Hits $0.0381 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $54,581.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.81 or 0.08193139 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,695,438 coins and its circulating supply is 80,695,340 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

