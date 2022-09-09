Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 9.3%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. 46,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,804,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 122.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microvast news, COO Shane Smith purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Webster bought 287,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $737,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 315,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,747.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane Smith purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.