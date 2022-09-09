Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Buys 1,557,346 Shares

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,557,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at $37,584,538.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.71. 220,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
