Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Buys 1,557,346 Shares

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,557,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at $37,584,538.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.71. 220,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.