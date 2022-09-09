MinePlex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.94 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $149.00 million and $2.94 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002467 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00260695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00789932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015444 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020133 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,045,508 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

