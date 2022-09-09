MinePlex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.94 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $149.00 million and $2.94 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002467 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00260695 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00789932 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015444 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020133 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
MinePlex Profile
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,045,508 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.
MinePlex Coin Trading
