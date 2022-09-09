Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 129,488 shares.The stock last traded at $59.16 and had previously closed at $57.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CL King cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,460,000 after purchasing an additional 327,918 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $11,155,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 147,840 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 324.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 144,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.