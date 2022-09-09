Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (CVE:MWX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 38000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Mineworx Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$12.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Mineworx Technologies

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. The company has an option acquire interest in the Aroche Wollastonite Project that consists of five mining grids covering approximately 150 hectares located in the province of Huelva, southwestern Spain.

