Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.70. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFF)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.