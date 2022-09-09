Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 94,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,080 shares.The stock last traded at $2.22 and had previously closed at $2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 502,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,695,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,669,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,692,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.