Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 94,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,080 shares.The stock last traded at $2.22 and had previously closed at $2.26.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
