Mizuho Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $230.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho to $230.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $179.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 99.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 71.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,866,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

