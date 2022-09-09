Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Up 0.4%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.48 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.55). 24,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 164,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

Mobius Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £139.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,560.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.99.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

