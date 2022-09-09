Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,296,800.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,427,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,760,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,610,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $1,688,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $1,548,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $1,404,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00.

MRNA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.28. 3,417,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.52. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Moderna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

