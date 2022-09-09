MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$303.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $21.59 on Friday, hitting $269.10. The company had a trading volume of 161,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,918. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.93. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $386.83.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

