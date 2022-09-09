Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $130.43

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.43 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.44). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.45), with a volume of 254,284 shares changing hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.29. The company has a market capitalization of £236.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.00.

Get Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 0.73 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.20. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Insider Activity

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Curling acquired 50,000 shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £62,500 ($75,519.57).

(Get Rating)

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.