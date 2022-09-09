Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 4,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 363,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $115,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

