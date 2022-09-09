Morgan Stanley Lowers AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $27.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 215.42% from the stock’s previous close.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of ALVR opened at $8.56 on Friday. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $796.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,813 shares of company stock worth $194,804. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AlloVir by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AlloVir by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in AlloVir by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AlloVir by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

