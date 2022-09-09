Morguard (TSE:MRC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $121.70

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$121.70 and traded as low as C$114.25. Morguard shares last traded at C$114.52, with a volume of 1,195 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Morguard from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morguard from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Morguard Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$20.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$282.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 13.3600004 earnings per share for the current year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

Further Reading

