Mork Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hooker Furnishings

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $30.36.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

