Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 519,369 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Motorola Solutions worth $230,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 781,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $2,746,840.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,621.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,633 shares of company stock valued at $49,086,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $250.36 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.