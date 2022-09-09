MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 1.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $54,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,684,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSM shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. 3,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,676. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

