MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in MV Oil Trust were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,767,000.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

MV Oil Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,920. MV Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

MV Oil Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.