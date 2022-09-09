NAFTY Price Up 80% This Week (NAFTY)

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One NAFTY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NAFTY has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAFTY has traded 80% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00351175 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00788731 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015414 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020150 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
NAFTY Coin Profile
NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.
NAFTY Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for NAFTY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAFTY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.