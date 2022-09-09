NAOS Finance (NAOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,727.00

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $43,727.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,984.65 or 0.99803226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037982 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,110,039 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

