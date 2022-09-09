Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading Down 1.7%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. 3,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.59) to €29.60 ($30.20) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

