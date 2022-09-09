Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.31. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 18,710 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCU. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78. The firm has a market cap of C$143.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

