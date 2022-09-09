New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading 6.2% Higher

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.57. 107,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

