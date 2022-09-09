NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NXDT opened at 15.72 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 12.80 and a 12-month high of 17.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is 15.99 and its 200 day moving average is 15.59.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.94 per share, for a total transaction of 79,032.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,513,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately 52,496,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.94 per share, for a total transaction of 79,032.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,513,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately 52,496,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 33,312 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.54 per share, with a total value of 517,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,580,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 55,646,595.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,888 shares of company stock worth $1,588,832.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth about $7,229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000.

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.