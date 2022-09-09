NFTb 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $118,386.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, NFTb has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $118,386.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NFTb

NFTb (NFTB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. The official website for NFTb is nftb.io. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

Buying and Selling NFTb

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including:”

