NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

NICE Price Performance

NICE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.11. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,435. NICE has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of NICE

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 48.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in NICE by 668.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NICE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NICE by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

