Nintendo Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nintendo in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nintendo’s FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 24.84%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTDOY. CLSA restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.35.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $68.25.

Shares of Nintendo are going to split on Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nintendo by 36,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 461,121 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nintendo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

