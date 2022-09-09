Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.76

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.76 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 677894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.35.

Nintendo Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Nintendo shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 29.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $546,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Nintendo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nintendo by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

