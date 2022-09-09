NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on NIO shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.