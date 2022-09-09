NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NIO shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.