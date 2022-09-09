Nobility (NBL) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Nobility (NBL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Nobility coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nobility has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $21,108.00 worth of Nobility was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nobility has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nobility alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.10 or 0.99874909 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Nobility Profile

Nobility (NBL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2021. Nobility’s total supply is 59,667,242,681 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000,000 coins. Nobility’s official website is nobilitytoken.com. Nobility’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nobility is https://reddit.com/r/nobilitytoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nobility Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A BSC token that enters the esports landscape aiming to organize and provide tournaments with large prize pools, helping content creators earn more from playing the games they love, and more use cases that will fill holes within the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nobility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nobility should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nobility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nobility and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.