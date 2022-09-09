Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NOMD stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

